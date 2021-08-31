Chittoor: Social media is in utter shock after a spine-chilling video showing a woman mercilessly beating and thrashing her 18-month-old baby boy went viral. In the videos which have caused outrage, the woman can be seen hitting and punching the child repeatedly with her fist, causing him to bleed from nose and mouth. Another video showed her child’s back which had red patches due to the brutal beating. Not only that, she also used to record video of all her beatings on her mobile phone.Also Read - Viral Video: This Rare Video of Rabbit Swimming & Enjoying Water Leaves The Internet Surprised | Watch

According to India Today, the 22-year-old woman in the video is identified as Thulasi. Vadivazhagan, a resident of Vallipuram, Tamil Nadu had married Thulasi five years ago and they lived in Tamil Nadu’s Mottur village along with their two kids. The couple had entered into a quarrel after Thulasi was regularly found talking to another man over phone. Because of the constant fights over the issue, Vadivazhagan left Thulasi with her parents in Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, the incident took place in February but it came to light only recently when her relatives saw the clips on her mobile phone and informed her estranged husband. He then brought the children back with him.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case after a complaint was received from the woman’s husband. A case has been booked against her under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 75 (abusing a child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.