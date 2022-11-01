Viral Video: In an unfortunate incident, a woman was run over bus while she was trying to cross a road in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area. In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the woman trying to cross the road when the bus starts moving and runs over her. The accident was captured on a CCTV camera.Also Read - Viral Video: Man's Beard Catches Fire As Stunt Goes Wrong, Watch What Happens Next

The deceased has been identified as Sapna Yadav. Reportedly, the woman died on the spot. She is a resident of east Delhi's Shastri Park and was working at a call centre.

The bus was seen standing on the busy street when the woman moved from left side of the bus to in front of the bus, most probably to cross the road. However the bus moved on and probably she was crushed under the wheel. The CCTV footage has captured the happening of the left and rear side of the bus.

Hence, what happened in front of the bus is not in the footage.