Woman Opens Door And Finds Big Grizzly Bear, Watch Viral Video To See What Happens Next

She opens the door and finds a big grizzly bear resting in the doorway.

This behaviour of the woman and the bear is very surprising.

Viral Video: You never know who might turn up at your place, especially if it is cold weather and it is snowing heavily. It also becomes more unpredictable if there is not much population around and the area is sparsely populated. Moreover, in cold weather and on a snowy evening not many people would like to venture out and rather prefer to stay indoors, snuggled up in their warm and cosy beds. But still, there might be someone who is looking for some warmth and a few words of comfort and reassurance.

This is what the video that we are sharing with you is all about. It shows a woman inside her house and she is going towards the front door to check how much it has snowed. She opens the door and finds a big grizzly bear resting in the doorway. But strangely, she does not panic nor does she scream. She talks gently to the big bear and asks him to close the door before going away, and the bear follows her instruction.

The video is shared on Twitter by CCTV_IDIOTS @cctv_idiots with the caption, “Seriously 😳 wait for it”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This behaviour of the woman and the bear is very surprising. The way the bear behaved and the way the woman handled the situation is extraordinary.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

nadaanParindey @3L4DE Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Dude, can I have some me time pls. I just need a place to lay for a while.”

Hechos con amor 😍 @cuyhasado Replying to @cctv_idiots, “WTF !!”

Lucky the Chihuahua @nicholeturhan1 Replying to @cctv_idiots, “😳 not what I expected but I loveeee it! I love wild life! 🐻 ♥️🙏”

Bruce Reynolds III @BReynolds3rd Replying to @cctv_idiots, “No.”

Agus Mhoeshexz @Kode_Bagus Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Bear : sorry”.

