A Japanese court has directed a woman to pay a huge compensation that is equivalent to Rs 70,000 ( 1,100,00 yen ) to the husband of the woman she had sex with. The court reportedly pronounced the judgement after the husband filed a lawsuit against the woman accusing her of getting sexually involved with his wife. He further alleged that his wife and the woman had met online.

As per reports, the accused woman argued in the court that her involvement with the man's wife didn't ruin their marriage and it didn't constitute infidelity. However, the Tokyo District Court in its ruling had ordered the woman to compensate the accuser, saying that an act undermining peace does not constitute infidelity in marriage.

Earlier last year, the Tokyo High Court ordered a woman to pay compensation to her female partner for cheating on her. The couple reportedly lived together for seven years. They got married in the US and had discussed having children. However, the accused was ordered by the judge to pay compensation of 1.1 million yen. "It was a relationship equivalent to that in which a man and woman come together to lead their lives in cooperation as a married couple," said judge Hitomi Akiyoshi.

“A same-sex couple is an agreement between two people, and on that basis, it can be said that it bears the same obligations to fidelity that a legally married couple of opposite genders undertakes,” the judge added.

Recently, another district court in the country ruled that not allowing same-sex couples to marry is ‘unconstitutional’. “Sexual orientation cannot be changed or selected by a person’s will. It is discriminatory treatment […] that they cannot receive even some of the legal benefits that heterosexuals do,” the ruling said.