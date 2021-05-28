Dubai: Many feel that once you are married, all sense of sense and privacy goes for a toss, but not in UAE. Recently, a civil court in Ras Al Khaimah ordered a woman to pay 5,431 dirhams (around Rs.1 lakh) to her husband for spying on his phone and violating his privacy, Khaleej Times reported. The court gave the order while ruling that the wife transferred media from her husband’s phone and then circulated them among her family members to distort his image. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Play Bottle Flip Game in Middle of The Wedding, People Say 'Best Friends Hain Shayad' | Watch

Notably, the husband had approached the court and filed a lawsuit demanding compensation from his wife for damaging his image. He also claimed that he lost his salary due to his absence from work to pursue the case and also had to pay the attorney fees too. Further, the complainant alleged that she insulted him which caused him psychological damage.

Meanwhile, the woman’s lawyer had a different story to tell. He claimed that the husband abused his client verbally and expelled her from their marital home, which left her and their daughter without any support.

After hearing both sides and examining evidence, the UAE court on Wednesday, however, asked the woman to pay the man compensation for causing him psychological abuse and violating his privacy by accessing his device without his permission. Evidence also proved that the husband incurred expenses and deserved financial compensation.

However, the court rejected the husband’s claim that following up with the case led to him losing his salary.