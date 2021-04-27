Recently in Indonesia’s Bali, a woman believed to be a social media influencer has landed herself on trouble after she got a mask painted on her face instead of wearing one and roamed around a supermarket while her friend made a video of how she was successful in fooling people around. The whole prank video, where the woman actually got a blue-coloured mask painted on her face to fool people is going viral on social media. The video shows the two social media influencers Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se wandering around a supermarket’s aisles. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports Nearly 900 New COVID Deaths; 66,358 Fresh Cases in 24 Hours

The 1.41 minute long video begins with the influencers trying to enter the supermarket, when they were stopped by the security guard as the woman, Leia, was not wearing a mask. Then, the duo goes back to their car, where the man, Josh, can be seen painting a facemask on her face instead of wearing the actual one. In the next few moments, after the mask painting was over, the duo can be seen walking past the security guard who failed to notice the fake mask. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi's Aunt Narmadaben Dies During Covid-19 Treatment

Watch the video here: Also Read - Gurugram Sets up 24x7 Call Centre to Ensure Oxygen Supply to Hospitals

In a bid to entertain their followers with the prank video, the two influencers violated the COVID norms, following which Bali authorities have reportedly seized their passports and several reports have it that the government is even planning to cancel their passports as an act of punishment for flouting COVID-19 guidelines. The video has also enraged netizens and the duo is being criticised on social media platforms for pulling such a prank amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, the duo took to Instagram and apologized for their act by posting a video. In their apology video, they said, “We want to apologize for the video that we made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Paler Lin (@joshpalerlin)

“The intention to make this video was not at all to disrespect or to invite everyone to not wear mask. I made this video to entertain people because I’m a content creator, and it is my job to entertain people. However, I did not realize that what I did could actually bring a lot of negative comments and raise concerns,” Lin said.