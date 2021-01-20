New Delhi: A video of a woman traffic police constable sweeping the road and clearing glass and fibre pieces of a motorcycle in Pune is going viral on social media and is also being widely shared on various social media platforms. The traffic police constable, Amaldar Razia Sayyed, took the socially conscious initiative to clean the road with a broom so that no other people is hurt by the broken glass pieces lying on the road. Also Read - Elated Over Husband's Victory in Panchayat Polls, Wife Carries Him on Shoulders Around The Village

The video clip of the constable sweeping the road went viral after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh shared it on his Twitter handles with the caption, "To avoid inconvenience to the citizens, women police Amaldar Razia Sayyed took the initiative and cleaned broken glasses with a broomstick that had fallen on the road due to a minor accident. The task carried out by her for the safety of the citizens is exemplary."

Watch the video here:

To avoid inconvenience to the citizens, women police Amaldar Razia Sayyed took the initiative&cleaned broken glasses with broomstick that had fallen on road due to a minor accident.The task carried out by her for the safety of the citizens is exemplary@PuneCityPolice @CPPuneCity — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) January 20, 2021

Soon after her video went viral, Razia has been receiving lots of praises online as well as from senior police officials for taking the exemplary initiative to clean the road for the safety of the citizens. She is currently posted with the Khadak traffic division of the Pune city police.

According to a report, Razia borrowed the broom from a nearby eatery and cleared the spot immediately after the accident occurred on the busy Tilak road. She said, “I swept the road to ensure that there were no further accidents. Vehicle tyres could have also fattened due to the glass pieces.”