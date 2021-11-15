Dallas: A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand: Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan Debut Likely as Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era Begins

The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York's La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.

Police said that Jackson first had a verbal altercation with an operations agent at the back of the plane and was asked to exit. As Jackson was exiting, she had another verbal altercation with a second operations agent that turned physical, with Jackson striking the agent on the head with a closed fist, police said.

Mainz said the operations agent, a woman, was taken to a hospital and released Saturday night. Jackson was in Dallas County jail on Sunday on $10,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.