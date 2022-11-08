Woman Punches, Hurls Objects At Emirates Airline Employee After Missing Flight At Mexico Airport; Clip Goes Viral

The viral clip shows the woman yelling, throwing a suitcase at fellow passengers and vandalising a check-in desk while staff called for security. The woman also climbed over the counter before throwing equipment onto the floor.

Woman Punches, Hurls Objects At Emirates Airline Employee After Missing Flight At Mexico Airport; Clip Goes Viral

Viral: A woman was captured on video attacking a Mexico City airline check-in desk staff after she reportedly missed her fight on Tuesday. The clip of the woman throwing punches at the Emirates employee at the Mexico City International Airport has now gone viral. In the 10 seconds video, the woman can be heard yelling, throwing items from luggage and computer system as other workers called for help.

The short clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Moment woman throws punches at Emirates airline employee and hurls objects at bystanders after missing her flight at #MexicoCity airport”.

Moment woman throws punches at Emirates airline employee and hurls objects at bystanders after

missing her flight at #MexicoCity airport pic.twitter.com/sHsPEKkWzl — Hans Solo (@thandojo) November 7, 2022

Emirates airline confirmed the attack after the woman attempted to check in for her flight late and with an expired passport.

‘The client was denied the trip, and she became rebellious and physically abusive with the ground staff — so it was necessary for airport security and police to intervene,’ Emirates was quoted as saying by dailymail.co.uk in its media statement.

According to reports, the woman also climbed the counters before throwing equipments onto the floor before she was taken away by the security.