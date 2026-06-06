‘Not everyone earns a tech salary’: Woman raises concerns over Bengaluru’s soaring rents, leaves internet divided | Viral video

Highlighting the burden of increasing housing costs, a Bengaluru woman appealed to landlords to consider the different income groups that make up the city's workforce when deciding rent.

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Bengaluru woman spoke on how landlords in the city have been demanding extremely high rent. Image courtesy: namma_rants/Instagram

Bengaluru is famous for two things on the internet – its rent and traffic. Now, the former is back in the spotlight once again after a woman living in the city raised the issue of housing affordability in a now viral video.

Through a video posted online, she drew attention to the housing struggles of working professionals and urged landlords to take into account the financial realities of people from different income groups in Bengaluru.

What did the video reveal?

According to her, landlords often assume that everyone in Bengaluru earns a tech-industry salary. In the video, she highlighted that the city is home to professionals from a wide range of fields, many of whom are finding it increasingly difficult to afford accommodation.

Urging landlords to be more mindful, she said not everyone living in Bengaluru earns lakhs of rupees each month. She stressed that tenants have varying jobs and salary levels, and rent demands should reflect that diversity.

The woman also highlighted the strain caused by inflation and rising living costs. While acknowledging that prices have increased across the board, she said repeated hikes in rent and security deposits are making life even more difficult for many residents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namma_rants (@namma_rants)

According to her, a large number of residents share these concerns and are struggling to strike a balance between routine expenses, savings and rent. She said many tenants are trying to adjust to Bengaluru’s steadily increasing living costs.

Addressing criticism frequently directed at migrants, she said many people move to Bengaluru in search of work and a better future. According to her, looking for reasonably priced accommodation should not invite suggestions that they leave the city.

She said people relocate to cities like Bengaluru to earn a living and build a future for themselves. In her view, soaring rents should not leave them with no option but to return to their hometowns.

According to her, the owner believed she was an IT professional with a high income and therefore capable of paying the rent without any reduction. She said the assumption prompted her to think about how difficult the situation must be for those working in other sectors.

Internet reactions

The video went viral on social media. One of the users wrote, “That’s right and that is why I left bangalore recently.” Meanwhile another wrote, As a Kannadiga, Thank you Grandpa for buying the house (45 years back).”

A third user wrote, “You’re absolutely right…it’s insane.” Meanwhile another user wrote, “Local bangaloreans also facing same.” Another user wrote,” This is correct , indian cities real estate is over hyped… Too hyped.”