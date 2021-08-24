Lancashire: A woman in the United Kingdom, was in for a shock recently when she ordered a pizza from Domino’s and was horrified to discover nuts and bolts baked into her pizza toppings. Notably, Gemma Barton was halfway through eating the chicken pizza when she found iron nails and bolts in the cheese.Also Read - Forget Pineapple Topped Pizzas, Now This Video of a Man Making Watermelon Pizza is Going Viral and Dominos Recreates it| WATCH

Angered by it, she took to Facebook to share that she ordered pizza from Domino’s, and as toppings, she received nuts and bolts. She called out Domino’s for not paying attention to safety and health and warned people to check their pizzas before eating.

In the post, she wrote, ”Absolutely horrified by what I found in my dominos order the other night. Can’t believe I ate half of this. Dominos do a quality check?!?! Yeah right!! a full on NUT AND BOLT baked in the pizza!!! PLEASE PLEASE double check your pizzas before eating I’d hate if I or anyone ingested these!! Be careful when ordering from Domino’s Pizza at the Thornton-Cleveleys branch on Fleetwood Rd North.Serious choking hazard and health and safety issue here sort yourselfs Domino’s Pizza.”

She then immediately contacted the the restaurant and complained which has since apologised and refunded the pizza. Domino’s later issued another statement apologising for the incident, confirming it had spoken to the store to prevent this from happening again.

A spokesperson said: ‘At Domino’s we take customer satisfaction and safety extremely seriously – contamination of this nature is extremely rare. As soon as we received Ms Barton’s complaint in July we apologised for the distress caused and thoroughly investigated at a store level. We swiftly offered Ms Barton a full refund which she accepted at the time. We have reminded our store team of the correct process to avoid any future issues of this nature.’