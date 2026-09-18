‘Filmed each other till train left’: Woman records parents’ sweet station goodbye; you can’t stop watching the viral moment

A railway station is an emotional place for many specially when they are leaving their familiar space, their home and family. It becomes overly emotional when your parents come to see You off. Something similar happened with Instagram user Khushi Solanki, who captured a heartfelt moment when her parents came to the railway station to drop her off.
In the video shared on social media platform Instagram, Khushi shows the emotional moment as her parents see her off. Khushi was seen filming through the train window as her parents stood on the platform outside. Both could be seen smiling and waving at her. Her father can be seen recording Khushi as she prepares to leave, capturing the moment from his side as well. The sweetest part is that they are both reaching for their phones at the same time — Khushi filming her dad, and her dad filming her right back.
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Her parents continued to wave and smile at her even after the train picked up speed and slowly moved farther away from the platform. They continue to watch her through the window until the distance became too much and They could not see her any longer.
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The video was shared with the caption, “Rich because this is how my parents see me off.”
The video led users to focus on the small details of the farewell with one pointing out how the father was busy capturing the moment on camera while her mother kept waving with a bright smile.
Another user wrote, “Best thing I saw today. Speaking about her parents, a third user wrote, “Innocent both.” A fourth user wrote, “The parents won the metro trend with the wholesome moment.”
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It was just a train leaving, as far as Khushi was concerned. But her parents watched it go until they couldn’t see it anymore.
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