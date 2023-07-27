Home

Viral

Watch: Woman Recreates Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa Hook Steps, Internet Showers Praise

Watch: Woman Recreates Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa Hook Steps, Internet Showers Praise

Viral Video: Among the plethora of videos, one particular video featuring a beautiful woman has gone viral. The video showcases the woman recreating Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa hook steps.

The dance video has gone viral on Instagram. (Instagram/@parihoonnmain)

This Video Has Gone Viral Like Wildfire: Jailer’s first song, ‘Kaavaala,’ starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Thalaiva Rajinikanth, is making waves on the internet, receiving praise all over. The catchy song, which was released on July 6, is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also sang it with Shilpa Rao. The song has accumulated a whopping 74 million views on YouTube, and people have started sharing their videos dancing to its catchy beats.

Trending Now

Among the plethora of videos, one particular video featuring a beautiful woman has gone viral. The video showcases the woman recreating Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa hook steps.

You may like to read

The amazing clip was shared on Instagram by Priyanka Shenoy Menon, the 2017 Mrs. India Kerala and also Miss Kerala – Miss Beautiful Skin. In the post’s caption, Priyanka wrote just the name of the song – Kaavaala, and we think she didn’t have to explain anything as her dance explained it all.

The video showcases Priyanka wearing a matching outfit like Tamannaah dancing on front of the television that plays the song. She can be seen perfectly synchronising the dace moves and expressions with the actress. Now, the killing expressions of the former Mrs India Kerala is winning hearts online.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Shenoy Menon (@parihoonnmain)

Tamannaah has become the talk of the town as her dance number titled Kaavaalaa has gone viral on the internet. The peppy number has created a buzz on social media and Tamanaah’s fiery dance moves have captured everyone’s heart yet again. She his undoubtedly one of the boldest actresses in the entertainment industry who has mesmerized fans with her boldness and sensuous looks.

Since being shared the video has accumulated over 47.2 million views and more than two million likes. The clip has also prompted many netizens to leave their thoughts in the comments section. They even dropped heart and fire emoticons after watching the video.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“You just nailed the expression!” posted an Instagram user.

“This is the closest and nicest version I have seen,” the second user said.

“Omg the sync,” commented the third user.

“Fire.” “Wow you really nailed it,” shared the fourth.

“This is the best one on Instagram,” expressed the fifth Instagram user.

“Oh my goodness!” said the sixth.

What are your thoughts on this woman’s recreation of Tamannaah Bhatia’s steps from the Jailer song Kaavaalaa?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES