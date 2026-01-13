Home

Viral

Woman rescues foreign tourist in Goa, internet calls her pure soul | Watch viral video

Woman rescues foreign tourist in Goa, internet calls her ‘pure soul’ | Watch viral video

The story is from Goa, when a foreign tourist couldn't locate her location, as her connection to Google Maps was lost. Scroll down to watch what happens next.

Viral news: A woman’s video is circulating on social media in which she’s seen helping a foreign woman who gets lost while exploring Goa. The woman senses her fear and tries to calm her down. She then understood that the tourist got lost at night and couldn’t access the Google Maps application. As a result, the kind person consoled her, hugged her, and provided a safe ride to the woman’s hotel. You can watch the viral video here.

Also Read: How an old letter written in 1996 reunited 2 best friends, Watch viral video

Woman comforts lost tourist in Goa

The story is from Goa, when a foreign tourist couldn’t locate her location, as her connection to Google Maps was lost. As a result, the woman named Sindhu Rai sensed her discomfort, hugged her, and consoled her. Rai then went ahead to drop her safely at the hotel.

Viral video of a woman helping a lost tourist in Goa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Rai (@krisika215)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The video was shared by Sindhu Rai on Instagram with the caption, “She lost way to go to the hotel at night 10pm .. then I dropped her safely.”

The video has grabbed immense online attraction. Many have reshared and reuploaded the video on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the lady’s support toward the stranger woman.

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have shared heartwarming comments on the video. One user wrote, “She must be so thankful”, and another user commented, “You’re a pure soul.”

The comment section of the video is filled with red hearts for the lady’s kindness.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.