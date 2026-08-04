‘No grace period’: Woman says 2.5-hour delay in ITR filing led to Rs 5,000 penalty; Internet reacts

A viral X post by a woman has reignited discussions around tax filing deadlines after claiming that a first-time ITR filer had to pay a Rs 5,000 fine for missing the deadline by only 2.5 hours.

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An Indian was fined a massive penalty after a 2.5 hours delay in filing ITR. Representational Image

A delay of just two-and-a-half hours in filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) has sparked an online debate after an X user claimed that

she was hit with a Rs 5,000 late fee for missing the deadline. According to the woman, an Rs 850 tax payment ballooned into a Rs 5,850 bill due to a penalty of Rs 5,000.

In a post on X, user @poojaofficial5 described how a man waited to file his mother’s income tax return until he had received an important financial document. The idea, she said, was to make sure the ITR was filed with complete and accurate information.

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According to the post, “A guy was filing his mother’s Income Tax Return (ITR) for the first time.” However, the process took an unexpected turn when he allegedly accessed the Income Tax portal just 2.5 hours after the filing deadline had passed.

Just a 2.5 hour delay

and an ₹850 tax bill turned into ₹5,850. A guy was filing his mother’s Income Tax Return (ITR) for the very first time. To ensure everything was accurate,

he waited for an important document before submitting the return. But fate had other plans. By… pic.twitter.com/UJmVhOaAFX — Pooja (@poojaofficial5) August 4, 2026

Despite the brief delay, the portal is said to have automatically imposed the standard late filing penalty. As a result, what was initially an outstanding tax payment of Rs 850 reportedly increased to Rs 5,850 after an additional Rs 5,000 late fee was added.

Describing the incident, the user wrote, “By the time he logged into the portal, he had missed the deadline by just 2.5 hours. And that was enough.”

Internet reactions

The post soon gained widespread attention on X, with users sharing contrasting views and debating the claim in the comments. One of the users wrote, “There was ample time given to file the ITR. Why does one wait till the last hour? Grace period can be given if the IT filing system had crashed or there was something like a state-wide power failure or internet failure. For one’s own lethargy, a grace period cannot be demanded.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “It’s normal to charge a Rs 5K late filing fee even when the tax portal is down and the delay is just a minute. The same happened to me in 2022—the portal had issues on the last day, and I still had to pay Rs 5K as a late.”

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A third user wrote, “Portal open for 2 months, but he decided to file on last day and that too in last hours. Now coming to grace period, how much time do you need, let’s say you give him 3 hours; then one who is filing at 4th hour will say it’s wrong to put 5k penalty by just 1 hour.”

Another user wrote, “Rules are necessary, but there should also be some flexibility for minor, genuine human errors. A Rs 5,000 fine for a 2.5-hour delay seems too harsh.”