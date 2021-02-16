New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a video of a woman carrying a boy on her shoulders and walking is going viral on the internet today. As per reports, the woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna was also allegedly beaten with sticks and shamed before being forced to carry her ex-husband’s brother on shoulders for 3 km. Also Read - MNS Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For Indian Army Nursing Course | Registration, Eligibility & Other Details Here

She was shamed over an alleged affair and leaving her husband for someone else. She was being punished by the relatives of her ex-husband as she was living with another man, police said. A case has been registered regarding the matter and 3 of 4 accused have already been arrested, said Rajiv Mishra, SP Guna.

As per preliminary investigation, the woman stated that she was left by her husband at another man's house when he left for work. She began living with the other man which irked her in-laws. "We have arrested all the four people and will also carry out awareness drive to ensure that people do not repeat such acts," said Mishra.

According to a NDTV report, the horrible incident occurred between Sagai and Bans Khedi villages of Guna. In the viral video, the woman can be seen struggling to walk under the weight of the boy as some of the villagers walking alongside poked fun at her. The video also shows a man hitting her from behind with a stick when she slows down.

Watch the video here:

A married tribal woman in Guna was beaten up, shamed and forced to carry her relatives on her shoulders as punishment pic.twitter.com/H8ZJL8m86g — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 15, 2021