Viral Video: Woman Showers Currency Notes on Shivling Inside Kedarnath Temple, Complaint Filed

In the video, the woman, dressed in a white saree, can be seen showering currency notes on the Shivling while other people chant prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum.

woman showers money on Shivling insinde Kedarnath Temple | Photo: Twitter/ @Lovepettyquotes

A video has emerged from the prominent Kedarnath temple where a woman can be seen showering currency notes on the sacred Shivling inside the shrine’s sanctum sanctorum in an ‘objectionable manner’. The video has gone viral on the internet, receiving backlash from various quarters. In the video, the woman, dressed in a white saree, can be seen showering currency notes on the Shivling while other people chant prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum. The act has raised concerns and has been criticized for its disrespectful nature. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC), responsible for managing the administration at the shrine, lodged a complaint on Monday at the Sonprayag police station. The temple committee has accused the woman of hurting religious sentiments and has requested necessary action against her.

In response to the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated a probe into the incident.

BKTC Chairman Ajendra Ajay stated that the video clip of the woman went viral on Sunday, prompting the committee to take action. The committee has sought an explanation from the officials and also contacted the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to investigate the video. The BKTC also lodge a formal complaint, urging strict action against the woman.

“We have also spoken to the DM and the SP, asking them to take strict action against the accused seen in the video while lodging a complaint on the same,” Ajay said, as quoted by TOI.

The video clip has generated significant backlash and resentment on social media platforms, with many expressing their disapproval of the woman’s actions.

Yesterday, the Uttarakhand Police tweeted a video and emphasised that necessary legal action should be taken against individuals found guilty in the matter. Charges have been registered under relevant sections of the law pertaining to hurting religious sentiments.

Notably, photography and videography are strictly prohibited within the temple premises. However, the person recording the video can be seen capturing the woman’s act of showering money on the Shivling.

