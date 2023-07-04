Home

Viral Video: Woman Slaps Man Inside Delhi Metro During Argument; Netizens Furious

A video of a female passenger slapping a man inside the Delhi Metro has left the internet fuming. What shocked people more was the response of the other passengers witnessing the whole incident.

The video has received over 1,00,000 views. (Credits: Twitter)

The Delhi Metro continues to remain in headlines, but for not all the right reasons. The bizarre incidents that happen in the Delhi Metro keep shocking everyone and a new video doing the rounds is no exception. In yet another instance that adds to the list of controversies inside the Delhi Metro, a viral video shows a woman yelling at a man in the train. In a blink of an eye, she even slaps him. To everyone’s surprise, what grabbed the most attention was the other passengers on the Delhi Metro quietly witnessing the altercation.

Delhi Metro Viral Video

The viral video showed the woman wearing a checkered shirt in an argument with another passenger. The man remained silent throughout the argument. In no time the verbal conversation turned into assault and the woman slapped the man. The tweet read, “Kalesh b/w a guy and a Girl Inside “Delhi Metro) – Girl slaps him too hard just think if it was vice-versa.”

Kalesh b/w a guy and a Girl Inside “Delhi Metro) – Girl slaps him too hard just think if it was vice-versa😀 pic.twitter.com/Y0RiKeYWem — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 3, 2023

Users React

The viral video was swamped with comments as soon as it was posted. Some users were enraged by the woman’s behaviour, while others questioned why no one in the metro reacted or stopped the woman from slapping the man. The viral video reached over 1,00,000 views.

One user wrote, “This brat woman should be immediately arrested. Police should take suo moto cognizance of this. What if it was a man even shouting at the woman (forget slapping)?”

https://t.co/e9yHo2BlYK@voiceformenind

This brat woman should be immediately arrested. Police should take suo moto cognisance of this. What if it was a man even shouting at the woman (forget slapping) ? — John Harry (@iambittoo) July 4, 2023

“Abhi puri public uth jaati agar londe ne thappada mara hota toh. Samaj. (The whole public would have gotten up had the boy slapped the girl. Society),” an individual remarked.

Abhi puri public uth jaati agar londe ne thappada mara hota toh Samaj — cheem (@boysansakari) July 3, 2023

“And they say teach your son to be respectful towards girls. When should we teach your daughter to be respectful towards guys?” a comment read.

And they say teach your son to be respectful towards girls. When should we teach your daughter to be respectful towards guys? — Aarav (@Unseethesee) July 3, 2023

Another user said “People in the train failed as humans. A true disgrace in the name of humanity, shameful.”

people in the train failed as humans. A true disgrace in the name of humanity, shameful. — Pratik (@PratikC50626267) July 3, 2023

It is to be noted that no action has been taken against the female passenger as of now. Moreover, this is not the first incident of physical altercation taking place inside the Delhi metro. Another incident came to light a few days after a video of two men fighting inside the train on the Violet line went viral. Reacting to that, Delhi metro issued a statement requesting commuters to behave responsibly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

