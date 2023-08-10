Home

Watch: Woman Slaps On-Duty Cop on Delhi Road, Internet Demands Action

A video of a woman slapping an on-duty police officer on the road in the national capital is going viral on the internet. The video shows a woman purportedly hitting a police officer. Later, people can be seen intervening but the woman remains unstoppable and continues to attack the cop.

Woman Slaps On-Duty Cop on Delhi Road. Photo: Twitter @gharkekalesh

New Delhi: A video has surfaced on the internet, rapidly going viral like wildfire, featuring a woman slapping an on-duty police officer. The video captures the woman purportedly striking a police officer on duty on a road in the national capital.

The undated clip further shows onlookers intervening, but the woman persists in her attack, humiliating the police officer. The video concludes with the woman walking towards her car while verbally abusing the officer.

Watch The Video

Kalesh b/w A Woman and on-Duty Police officer on Roadpic.twitter.com/lMIaX3eSk6 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 8, 2023

The video clip has been shared on Twitter by an account named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’. Since its upload, the video has garnered strong reactions from online users who appear to be shocked, demanding strict action against the woman.

Here Are Some Comments

“She is feeling like a body builder,” a user tweeted.

“If Delhi NCR people Start behaving civil your account will have hardly any content to post,” the second user said.

“Woman should be punished,” demanded a user.

“Punish the lady,” commented a user.

“Consequences of one-sided law,” a user stated.

“This is not done, how can a person just slap an on duty officer?, where is the law and order in Delhi,” said another.

“This practice should stop immediately,” commented a Twitter user.

“so she assaulted an officer on dut?,” asked a Twitter user.

“Is there any law that you can’t assault an government security official (army, police and all) on their duty despite any gender,” said another.

“Is law’s and sections applicable only for men’s. No sections and law’s for endangering and saving men’s,” another said.

Since being shared the video has accumulated over 86,000 views so far and the numbers are increasing.

Note: India.com Cannot Verify The Authenticity Of The Video.

Not The First Video

Back in May, a video became very popular on social media. It showed a woman hitting a police officer at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. This happened when fans had come to watch the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. However, the match got delayed to Monday due to heavy rain. We don’t know why the woman did this.

Harming or abusing a police officer in India is a big problem and is against the law. If someone hits a police officer, they might get in trouble with the law. This could mean getting arrested, facing charges for attacking someone, and even going to jail. The seriousness of what happens depends on how bad the situation is and the rules in that area.

