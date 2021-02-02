New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a fruit lover was shocked to discover a banana the size of her arm in her family’s grocery order. The woman, Sam Palmer, from England’s Weston had to double check when she spotted the foot-long banana inside their shopping bag. Also Read - UP Police Asks Differently-Abled Woman to Pay for Diesel to Find Kidnapped Daughter

Overwhelmed to see the banana specimen, the 31-year-old bursted into a fit of laughter before showing it off to her mother. Not wanting to forget this moment, Sam quickly grabbed a few snaps of the banana next to some other regular sized examples – and even her entire arm, just for good measure.

She said, "It's the biggest banana I've ever seen. It was double, if not triple the size, of the ones I already had (in the house). It was about 12 inches long in total."

Speaking about the find, Sam said, “I’m living at home at the moment and my mum came home with it. I remember asking her ‘what is that?’, it just made me laugh. My mum said she hadn’t noticed it was that big. I’m trying to eat better at the moment so I’ve been eating bananas every morning and I think she just probably saw them and picked them as she was out. I thought ‘I’ve got to take pictures of it’. I already had some bananas as I’d bought my own so I thought I’d compare the two.”

Sam further claimed that it was not only the biggest banana she had ever seen, it was also the tastiest one she’d ever eaten.

“The sheer size of it made me laugh, I’ve never seen a banana that big before, it was a bit thicker than a regular banana too. I just thought it was hilarious,” she said.

“I ate the majority of it in one go. I’d already eaten one in the morning, I must have been way over my potassium limit. It tasted really good, it was better than the little ones I had. It’s the best banana I’ve had in my life.I might have to put a word in with my mum to make sure she keeps her eyes peeled for other big bananas too, added Sam.