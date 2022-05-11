New Delhi: A woman fainted near the boarding gate inside Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after suffering a panic attack, because Air India airlines’ staff allegedly ‘denied’ her request to board the flight claiming that she was late, according to a video posted by the Instagram user Vipul Bhimani. After the video went viral on social media, In an official statement, the airline called it ‘misleading’.Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Guests Get Desi Jugaad For AC As a Cool Welcome, Netizens Are Amused. Watch

In his social media post, Bhimani woman’s nephew claimed that he along with his aunt, who is a heart and diabetes patient, and his cousin were scheduled to board an Air India Flight 823 on May 5. The flight was scheduled for 4.45 am. He alleged the party of three was delayed from boarding because of some technical issues at the security check-in point and he reached the boarding gate at 4.27. Also Read - Viral Video: Sky in China's Zhoushan City Turns Blood Red, Spooks Netizens. Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@the_time_travellerr)

Also Read - Dhinchak Pooja Is Back With New Song 'Ek Aur Selfie Lene Do' & It’s Cringey Like You Expected | Watch

“Additionally, we had a heart and diabetic lady patient with us. Knowing the situation, we already communicated Air-India staff to help us in check-in due to technical issues going on at the check-in point. They strictly denied us any assistance by saying the security check-in issue is none of our business,” he mentioned in the post.

Bhimani further claimed that when they finally cleared security, they informed Air India staff that they would reach the boarding gate in five minutes as they had a heart and diabetes patient with them, despite that the airline closed the boarding gate and denied them entry. As the woman’s son had a final exam the same day, she suffered a panic attack and fainted, claimed the social media post, adding that despite a medical situation, the airline asked them to leave the airport instead of offering medical assistance to the woman.

However, according to Air India’s official statement, the woman and her two accompanying passengers reported to the boarding gate after it was closed even though they were called to report several times. Further, the airline said a doctor and a CISF ISF personnel were called immediately by the Air India staff after the woman fell down but the “passenger started feeling better when the doctor arrived on the spot & declined any medical or wheelchair assistance”.

#FlyAI : Air India statement on Delhi Airport Video . pic.twitter.com/mHgUkWk13p — Air India (@airindiain) May 11, 2022

“A video clipping is circulating on various digital platforms showing an incident at Delhi Airport involving one Air India passenger. It is conveying a misleading image of Air India being apathetic towards a passenger, who is seen lying near the gate,” the airline said.

“Air India always accords top priority to passenger safety and comfort. However, as a responsible airline, we have to adhere to rules laid down by the regulatory authorities and, in any case, we could not delay the flight especially when all passengers had boarded on-time. We hope this clears the air on the above issue,” the official statement added.