Woman Survives Bear Attack in Scary Viral Video, What Happens Next Will Send Chills Down Your Spine – WATCH

A massive tall bear stands behind a woman in the terrifying viral video, WATCH and learn how their survival instincts saved her!

Viral Video: What would you do if you found that a black bear is standing right next to you? Something similar happened when a bear stood up to sniff the hiker and the scary video is going viral on the internet. Recently, three women hiking encountered a black bear. The wild animal began to sniff one of the women while the other two remain still. The black bear leaned in to sniff the woman’s head while she raised her phone to quickly take a selfie with the animal. Her patience was lauded by several users on the internet! The bear continued to examine the woman and repeatedly bit the woman’s thigh while a person off-camera begs at it to stop. Thankfully, the black eventually lost interest and left the trio. The caption on the viral video read, “How to survive a bear attack… stand still and stay silent 🤫😳.”

How to survive a bear attack… stand still and stay silent 🤫😳 pic.twitter.com/0uI9X5cgC9 — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) March 24, 2023

The viral video of the bear standing tall next to the girl’s trio caught instant attention. Many users lauded the women for using patience as their survival instinct. One of the users said, “That’s a chill black bear. If it was a grizzly bear, they would be dead standing or running is irrelevant.” Another user said, “Fight, flight or freeze. They chose correctly. Can’t imagine how difficult that was, especially when they probably wanted to run or defend first.” The third user said, “Very good example of surviving bear attack ! Its the same way in markets when short-term trend is down. DO NOTHING or go with 20% size.”

The viral video of a woman surviving a bear attack has 6.4M views, over 8K retweets, 89K likes, 4.4K bookmarks and 18.4M views on the post.

