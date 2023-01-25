Home

Woman Takes Flight from UK to Surprise Family on Her Brother’s Wedding, Video of their Joy Goes Viral | WATCH

A video of a woman travelling all the way from UK to surprise her family on the occasion of her brother’s wedding is going viral all over the internet.

Now, a video of a woman travelling all the way from UK to surprise her family on the occasion of her brother's wedding is going viral all over the internet.

The video of the woman went viral after she herself shared it on her Instagram handle. She wrote a long caption while sharing the post and tagged her family members. The caption read, “Finally…!!

The story behind the shocking surprise..! Family is very important no matter wherever you are you have to be there for them in every situation is what i feel..! @krunalsaindane @vurshaa you guys were a great help for making this shocking Surprise successful. @shelar_sagar @aayeeshivani anything for you guys anytime♥️ My mom dad are my life and they made me cry with there happiness and there happy tears ….duuhhh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Shelar (@shraddha.shellar)

Posted on December 9, 2022, the video has garnered over 3 lakh views on Instagram and over 43,000 likes. However, the video received mixed reactions from netizens. While many got emotional after watching the video, a few others criticised her with comments like, “We live in an era where attending brothers marriage is act of surprise, strange times these.”

What do you think of this viral surprise video?