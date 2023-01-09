Woman Teaches Thief A Lesson He Will Never Forget | Watch Viral Video

Heroes are around us and they are as commonplace as you and I.

Woman Teaches Thief A Lesson He Will Never Forget | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: If we say that no place is safe from thieves and robbers then it would not be wrong. Almost on a daily basis, we come across news about thefts and robberies from places considered to be among the safest ones. Even though we now have modern devices like CCTVs, motion sensors, detectors, and buzzers, still muggers manage to strike and run away. But sometimes, someone gathers the courage to take them on and give them some lessons in law keeping.

One video that is going viral on social media shows a man inside what looks like the reception area of an office. He is alone in that part of the area. First of all, he tries to open a door, but it is closed, then he turns toward the table and tries to pull out a box-like thing. Finally, he gets his hands on a laptop, picks it up, and turns away to run from there. Right then, a woman comes running out, grabs him by his hoodie from the back, pins him face down, and it’s game over for the thug.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The woman’s presence of mind and courage are praiseworthy as much condemnable is the act of the bad guy.