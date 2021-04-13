Chandigarh: In a bizarre incident, a woman recently approached the Punjab & Haryana High Court seeking action against United Kingdom’s Prince Harry for not keeping the promise to marry her. According to Live Law, her petition sought directions to the United Kingdom Police Cell to take action against Harry and asked for an arrest warrant to be issued against him so that there was no further delay in their wedding. However, the Court rejected the plea calling it ‘day dreamer’s fantasy’. Also Read - Prince Harry Will Attend The Funeral of Prince Philip But Not Meghan Markle, Read On To Know Why

Notably, the petitioner, Palwinder Singh, who is an advocate, appeared for the hearing herself and produced emails to support her claim. When the the court asked her if she had ever travelled to the United Kingdom, she said that she only had social media conversations with Prince Harry who had promised to marry her.

The judge observed that the petition was poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacked knowledge of pleadings. Dismissing the petition, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan said, “It is well known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter etc. and authenticity of such conversation cannot be relied upon by this Court. There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a Cyber Cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself,” according to Bar and Bench.

“I find that this petition is nothing but just a day-dreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry. This petition, though very poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacking the knowledge of pleadings, speaks about some emails between the petitioner and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated the promise to marry soon.”

P&H High Court dismisses a plea seeking action against Prince Harry for failing to keep his alleged promise to marry the petitioner. The court describes the petition as a “daydreamer’s fantasy”. pic.twitter.com/fKwj65Pr1C — The Leaflet (@TheLeaflet_in) April 13, 2021

“This Court finds no ground to entertain this petition and can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true,” the bench further observed.

Notably, Prince Harry married former actor Meghan Markle in May 2018 with whom he has a son named Archie. The couple is now expecting their second child.