A woman from Lakeview neighborhood of New Orleans threw a birthday party to celebrate the one-year mark for road work in front of her house. The woman, Natalie Naquin Harvey who is a registered nurse by profession also invited guests for the party and decorated the construction area with balloons. She also had a photoshoot with the cake which replicates the scene of the street and her pictures are going viral on internet after she shared those on Facebook.

Natalie shared the pictures on Facebook with the caption, "Happy first birthday to our street construction! It was one year ago this week when they first began to rip up our street. One year later, half the street is impassable — just last week, we had a massive, 6-foot-deep hole! To celebrate, I created a replica of the street scene in cake form: two layers of chocolate sponge with peanut butter frosting."

Talking to local media, Natalie said, "Our driveways on my side were blocked for about three months this summer. Now, the other side is blocked, so nearly every house on the opposite side of the street from mine, has their driveways blocked."

Blaming a irregular construction schedule for the prolonged inconvenience, the woman said, “As an example, they’ll work every day for a week, then there will be two to three weeks with nothing. The work has definitely picked up in the last couple of weeks. But you never know when it’s going to stop and when it’s going to start back up again.”

Coming back to her viral Facebook post, social media users have dropped humorous comments to it. While one wrote, “Sounds about right, but look at you knowing how to turn anything into a party,” another said, “Too funny and a fantastic idea to draw attention to what is going on with street department!”