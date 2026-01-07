Home

Woman touches house entrance as daughter ‘surprises’ her with new house, internet ‘manifests’ moment | WATCH emotional home tour

The viral video features Ishika's mother crying tears of joy after knowing it's her daughter's house. Scroll down to see the video.

Viral news: People say that there’s no better feeling than buying one’s own house, and a viral video just proves it. The video shared by a choreographer and content creator, Ishika Rajput, has been making rounds on social media for all the right reasons. The video, which began with the context of taking her mother to search for a house on rent, soon shifted to an emotional one. Just before entering the house, she reveals the truth to her mother, who gets emotional in disbelief. She touches the ground before entering the house, symbolic of a tradition. You can watch the viral video below.

Creator Ishika Rajput’s mother gets emotional

The choreographer and creator Ishika Rajput shares the emotional video on Instagram. She took her mother to a normal visit to search for houses for rent. However, the video took an emotional turn as she revealed to her mother that it was her own house. The mother is seen getting emotional in the video. The creator then gives a home tour to her mother, who’s seen wiping her tears throughout the video.

Viral video of mother getting emotional as daughter buys new house

The video was shared by Ishika Rajput on Instagram with the caption, “Surprised a new home to my Momaa on my birthday, I said momaa rent p ghr dekhne chalte hai suddenly i gave her the key of our new house, she was shocked…”

The emotional video has grabbed over 12 million views and close to 1 million likes.

How are people reacting?

The video has left people on internet emotional. One user commented, “Another day of crying for strangers here”, and another wrote, “This made my day! God bless you Ishika and your mom too.”

Many people in the comment section shared that they’re manifesting for the same to happen in their lives.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.