Woman Tourist Trespasses Mayan Pyramid to Enter Sacred Ancient Temple; Video Goes Viral as Angry Mob Attacks Her

Viral Video: In an extremely unfortunate incident, a female tourist was mobbed by angry locals after she climed and danced on a Mayan pyramid in Mexico. The woman was attacked and water bottles were hurled at her for allegedly disrespecting Mayan culture by climbing El Castillo, a step-pyramid in Mexico. The pyramid lies in the centre of the Chichen Itza, an archaeological site in Yucatán. Several videos of the incident has now emerged online and going viral across social media platforms.

In the viral videos, that are circulating on social media, the woman tourist could be seen climbing the steps of the historical monument, which is known as the Temple of Kukulcán. Once the woman reached the top of the pyramid, she took her hat off and started dancing and provoked a crowd of onlookers standing at the base of the monument to boo at her.

A disrespectful tourist climbs an ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico and gets booed pic.twitter.com/ZMAnwf0Euo — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 21, 2022

And, moments after she descended the pyramid, the tourist was reportedly escorted away by security at the archaeological site. However,v videos that emerged online showed onlookers continuing to yell and taunt the woman while some even threw water bottles at her.

The Game of Thrones (2011) Season 5 finale, “Mother’s Mercy” pic.twitter.com/HnD8SvJtyO — Gabrielo Mimí (@ElGab) November 21, 2022

The viral clips showed how the tourist was mobbed as she attempted to make her way through the crowd of people, during which onlookers could be seen filming her exit and throwing water at her. The woman’s hat was also knocked off by one of the individuals in the crowd, while others could be heard chanting “lock her up” and “jail, jail,” in Spanish.

The viral video which has made headlines and being shared on multiple social media platforms, prompted viewers to condemn the tourist for disrespecting Mayan culture and disobeying the monument’s rules. As per reports, the woman waThe National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) bans visitors from climbing into Chichen Itza’s chambers. As noted by the archaeological spot’s official website, the ban was put in place after an 80-year-old American woman climbed the 91 steps of El Castillo and fell to her death in January 2006.