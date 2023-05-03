Home

Woman Tries To Fool Elephant, Gets ‘Extremely Heavy’ Response: Watch

It is not without reason that elephants are called gentle giants. They are massive, the largest living land animals, and magnificent. They are very friendly and cause no harm to anyone, including humans unless they are provoked or feel threatened, and are among the most intelligent animals.

But sometimes they can be aggressive, especially when there are situations as mentioned above or if they are teased or irritated by humans. This is what this video shows. A woman with a bunch of bananas in one hand is enticing a huge tusker with one banana in the other hand like she is ordering the mighty jumbo to follow her commands. The tusker follows her for a few steps and after that, it is enough for the big guy and he gives a simple nudge to the damsel who ends up being in a very painful distress.

The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption, “You can’t fool an elephant even though he is tamed. They are one of the most intelligent animals to be in captivity.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

You can’t fool an elephant even though he is tamed. They are one of the most intelligent animals to be in captivity. pic.twitter.com/rQXS6KYskN — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 27, 2023

That was reckless and dangerous on the part of the woman. People have to realise that they are wild animals and you have to respect their traits, territory, privacy, and strength.

When an animal retaliates to the unwarranted, unjustified acts of a human then they are tagged as wild and disruptive. We ought to respect their realm and not disturb them. Already a lot of harm and damage has been done to the ecosystem as we have intruded into their habitat.

