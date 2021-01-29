The Inauguration Day photograph of Bernie Sanders donning quirky brown mittens and over-sized olive green coat, was perhaps one of the most defining and endearing pictures of 2021. The humble and glamour-defying look of the Vermont senator sparked endless jokes across social media, and also inspired one woman to turn the viral meme into a crochet doll. Also Read - Terror Alert in US Over Anti-Government Extremists Following Biden's Election

Tobey King, the owner of the Etsy shop Tobey Time Crochet, soon sprung into action and designed the "Bernie's Mittens Crochet Doll," which quickly captured the attention of fans. It has helped raise $40,000 for charity. Yes, you read that right!

“It’s mind-blowing because I knew Bernie was trending because of that picture, and I already had a Bernie pattern and a Bernie doll. So, I just went and got that and I modified that super quick,” King said. Also Read - Pets Are Back! First Dogs Champ & Major Officially Move in to White House, Pictures Go Viral

But recreating Sanders’ exact look that captured people’s eyes, and laughs, took King about seven hours of non-stop crocheting, in addition to the time she had invested in the design a year ago. And her attention to detail is obvious, even the iconic mittens that stole the show on Inauguration Day.

King initially posted photos of the 9-inch doll on her Instagram account, and they garnered thousands of likes and comments. By Saturday, she posted the doll on eBay and auctioned it for $20,300, which said she will donate to Meals on Wheels America. Her donation was inspired by Sanders, whose campaign created sweatshirts with the meme on them and donated 100% of the proceeds to Meals on Wheel in Vermont.

Sanders announced on Wednesday that he has raised USD 1.8 million for charity over the past five days through sales of merchandise featuring him wearing knit mittens and a parka at President Joe Biden’s January 20 swearing-in. The image of a cross-legged Sanders wearing a light blue mask and seated alone at the inauguration was captured by AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski.

