Woman Turns Car Wash In To ‘Car Awash’ | Watch Viral Video And ‘Unlearn’

When washing a car at home we use a jet-propelled hose or a pressure washer so that the water is jutted out with power and speed and covers a broad area.

Car Awash: We love our cars and do every bit to make sure that they are well-maintained and in great condition. For that, we regularly visit the mechanic or service station and also an occasional car wash. One good thing about the car wash is that this facility can be used by drivers and owners themselves without relying on outside help. This way they get the job done according to their needs, requirements, and liking. Almost all car wash facilities are meant for cleaning the exterior of the vehicle. A few places might offer to clean the interiors too but that part is best left to an expert. Car wash has been divided into three main categories. They are self-service, full-service where attendants do the washing part, and fully automated. Fully automated are mostly available at petrol pumps or filling stations or gas stations depending on where you are getting the job done.

That was about the cleaning process of the car’s exterior. Let’s talk a bit about cleaning the interiors which is done mostly by using dusters, microfiber clothes, and vacuum cleaners. The components inside a vehicle need to be cleaned gently to avoid any scratches and damages. They cost a lot.

But then there are some who use just one trick for both, just like the woman in this viral video, who is splashing her car with a pressure washer with the windows down. And if that was not enough, she opens the passenger side door and turns the hose inside.

The video is shared on Twitter by @Outofcon8ext with the caption, “Car wash pro 😏”

It has to be seen cos explaining it here would be a forlorn exercise.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO

Car wash pro 😏 pic.twitter.com/Ev3vLQ6cb0 — Out of context (@Outofcon8ext) February 25, 2023

Of course, the video has received comments. Sharing a few here.

Albert Kafka @Kafka2Kafka Replying to @Outofcon8ext, “She will make a great wife 😂”.

Baby @DzeweuVezhu Replying to @Outofcon8ext, “nooooo😭💔”

BetterCallPaul @BeachMania85 Replying to @Outofcon8ext and @Failcatcher1, “This is fockedddddddd”

Ali BaLoCh ♐ @BravoBaloch Replying to @Outofcon8ext and @Kafka2Kafka, “Uuffff … kider hai ye car wash station”

Idm @vibediffrent Replying to @Outofcon8ext and @Abandonesplaces, “There’s a car?”

Deacon @OldBuckeyeGuy Replying to @Outofcon8ext and @Wtfmomentes, “Awesome”

Alpha_centauri @7th_starlight Replying to @Outofcon8ext and @FaildVideo, “I can smell moldy carpet already 🤢”

