New Delhi: A video of two women fighting and grabbing each other by hair is going viral all over the internet. As reports, the video which shows a woman molesting the other woman has emerged from Harpalpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. The fight between the two women reportedly began regarding a dispute over a land.

In the video, one of the woman can be seen pulling the other by her hair and hitting her with bare hands while they are surrounded by onlooking villagers. Further, a man and two children can be seen try to pull each other away so that they can stop the fight.

As per a report, one of the woman has even approached the district's sub divisional magistrate and demanded action on this matter.

Watch the video here:

This video has erupted online just days after a man with a quirky hairstyle has sparked hilarious memes on the internet. The man has even been named as “Einstein Chacha” as his hairstyle represents to that of the great Albert Einstein. The man’s photos and videos went viral after he was arrested following a brawl in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. The clash happened between workers of two chaat stalls over getting more customers to their respective shops.

A dozen of people were injured in the clash and eight people including Harvinder aka ‘Einstein chacha’ was arrested by the police. Earlier, speaking to news agency ANI, Harvinder said the fight erupted over customers as the other group tried to steal his customers by spreading rumours about his shop.