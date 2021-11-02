Los Angeles: An American woman who’d never been to New Zealand has started speaking in a Kiwi accent after she woke up from a two-week coma. Notably, 24-year-old Summer Diaz from Los Angeles was hit by a car while crossing the street on November 25 last year while she was returning home from her job. She was rushed to the hospital where she was found to have sustained several injuries including a broken pelvis, broken shoulder and a brain injury. She spent two weeks in an induced coma after the accident, reported the Daily Mail. However, she has no memory of that day.Also Read - Viral Video: Ghaziabad Street Vendor Makes Fire Momos & Foodies Are Thrilled, Will You Try It? | Watch

After Summer woke up, she initially felt disoriented and could not speak. She communicated through the sign language she learned at university. When her voice started to return, Summer noticed her speech was different.

“I went to rehab and my voice started to get a bit better. I was working with speech therapists but I was still speaking quite slowly, so it was hard to hear anything. As my voice got stronger people started to hear the accent more,” she told Jam Press.

The new accent left people wondering, especially the hospital staff. “My nurses would come in and say ‘where are you from?’ and wouldn’t believe me when I said ‘I’m from here.’ I would explain I was born here but they would say ‘but you have an accent.’ I had to explain that it wasn’t my accent and I just started doing it,” Summer said.

It was then discovered that she has a rare condition called foreign accent syndrome. Ever since then, Summer has gone through a range of accents, with some lasting just a few hours and others staying for months.

She added, “I had a very British accent, close to my boyfriend’s for a while. I had a French one at one point and briefly, I was Russian. At the minute, it’s settled on an Australian or New Zealand accent.”