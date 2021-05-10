New Delhi: Gone are the days when people used to be excited to dress up for a wedding! Now, with face masks becoming an integral part of our life, covering half of your face isn’t really fun, especially when it’s the wedding season. However, trust Indians to come up with jugaad for every problem. A picture of a woman at a wedding, wearing a nose ring made of gold on top of her mask has gone viral, amusing the internet. Also Read - Viral Video: 10-yr-old School Dropout Seen Selling Socks in Ludhiana, Punjab CM Offers Help | WATCH

In the photo, the woman has pinned the nose ring to a cloth N-95 mask, and also can be seen wearing all of her jewellery, including a necklace, choker, maang-tika. Dipanshu Kabra, an IPS officer, shared this photo and tweeted, “#JewelleryJugaad level Super Ultra Pro Max…”

Notably, the woman in the picture is Kavita Joshi, a resident of Ghodakhal, in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district who was attending her niece Mitika’s wedding in Haldwani when the picture was clicked.

“It was my bhanji’s wedding. I am the sabse badi mami. We are very close to her. I wanted to follow the customs while keeping the COVID-19 safety rules in mind. I had to dress up properly for the wedding. It was not about showing off. Nath is considered auspicious for married women. I didn’t want to wear it inside the mask as it would hurt. So I decided to put the nath over the mask with the help of a pin,” she said,” Kavita told Times Now.

The picture has left netizens in splits, who are impressed by the woman’s jugaad and appreciated her enthusiasm.

One user wrote, ”Ab bas lipstick dikhane ka jugaad reh gaya” to which, someone replied, “Transparent mask hai jugaad me.”

😀😀..ये भी समझना बहुत ज़रूरी है कि एक महिला के लिए श्रृंगार की बहुत अहमियत होती है ..😀 — Shobhna Yadav (@ShobhnaYadava) May 7, 2021

Transparent mask h jugaad me — Manisha kumari (@Manisha50515046) May 7, 2021

Mask with fashion… 😂😂

Chahe koi bhi mahamari aa jaye fashion me koi kami nhi rhne dengi ye mahilayein…. 🤣🤣

Fashion k aage Corona ki kya aukaat… 😀😃 — Vishesh Jaiswal (@I_Me_Vishesh) May 7, 2021

OMG! 😜😂 heights of display.

There should be a jugaad for lipstick too😁 — NinjaWarrior (@NannuK7) May 8, 2021

Great!

Srinagar aur suraksha dono hi 👌 — Ganesh Pandey (@GaneshPandey001) May 7, 2021

