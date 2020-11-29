Singapore: The novel coronavirus that has scientists baffled all over the world, doesn’t cease to surprise with each passing day. Also Read - Fact Check: Is Modi Govt Distributing Free Laptops to Students? Here’s The Complete Truth

A woman from Singapore, who was infected with COVID-19 in March during pregnancy, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, offering new clues as to whether the infection can be transferred from mother to child. Also Read - Ultraviolet Lamps Used to Kill COVID-19 Causing Virus Leads to Eye Damage

The baby was born this month without COVID-19 but with the virus antibodies, according to a report in the Straits Times newspaper on Sunday. Also Read - Govt Committed to Welfare of Farmers, Agricultural Laws Gave Them New Rights And Opportunities: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

“My doctor suspects I have transferred my COVID-19 antibodies to him during my pregnancy,” the mother Celine Ng-Chan told the paper.

Ng-Chan had been mildly ill from the disease and was discharged from hospital after two-and-a-half weeks, the paper said.

Ng-Chan and the National University Hospital (NUH), where she gave birth, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The World Health Organisation says it is not yet known whether a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her foetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery.

To date, the active virus has not been found in samples of fluid around the baby in the womb or in breast milk.

Doctors in China have reported the detection and decline over time of COVID-19 antibodies in babies born to women with the coronavirus disease, according to an article published in October in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Transmission of the new coronavirus from mothers to newborns is rare, doctors from New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center reported in October in JAMA Pediatrics.

(With inputs from agency)