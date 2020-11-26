New Delhi: Thanks to social media, a woman who had separated from her family, got reunited with her son in Delhi after 15 years. The emotional tale dates back to 2005 when a lawyer named Rama Devi left her marital home in Kolkata after a fight with her husband. Her son Mitrajeet Choudhury was only seven years old then, NDTV reported. Also Read - Thanks to Chhattisgarh State Legal Services, Bengal Woman Who Went Missing 15 Years Ago Reunited with Family

After leaving her home, Rama relocated to Delhi and started practicing in the Supreme Court, but developed a mental ailment leading to memory loss. She spent 9 months at Delhi’s Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, and later went to the RAHAB Centre for HOPE rehabilitation facility, where one day she remembered her son’s name.

In an attempt to reunite Rama with her family, the centre started contacting all people named Mitrajeet Choudhury. They contacted 6-7 people named Mitrajeet Choudhury, however only one man responded. Though Rama Devi could not identify her son from his Facebook pictures, she recognised him instantly on the video call prompting him to take a flight to Delhi. After an emotional reunion, she has now decided to go back to her family.

“I always believed I would find my mother one day. I tried but couldn’t find a way, but now I have. I am very happy; we will party. All young people use Facebook these days. I am also one of them,” Choudhury, who was accompanied by his father told NDTV.

What a heartwarming story!