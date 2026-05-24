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What a mind-blowing experience: Womans first experience on Vande Bharat sleeper train goes viral | Watch

‘What a mind-blowing experience’: Woman’s first experience on Vande Bharat sleeper train goes viral | Watch

A travel influencer’s first experience aboard the Vande Bharat sleeper train has gone viral, as she praised the journey and gave followers a closer look inside the modern coach.

Vande Bharat sleeper trains. Image Credit: radioactiveruchi/Instagram

Travel content creator Ruchi Trivedi has gone viral on Instagram after posting about her first experience aboard the Vande Bharat sleeper train. Describing the newly launched Indian Railways train as “mind-blowing,” she highlighted its sleek design, cleanliness and upgraded travel experience.

The clip shows Ruchi Trivedi highlighting features such as the curtains, lights and bedding inside the coach, as she compliments the train’s neat appearance and thoughtful design.

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In the video she says, “So, look, guys, currently we are sitting here, and this is Vande Bharat’s sleeper coach, second AC. Look at the curtains and everything, how well they’ve been designed, like this. Look at everything. And as for the lights, look at them. The standard of the entire thing has been internationalised.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUCHI TRIVEDI | SOLO TRAVEL (@radioactiveruchi)

While reviewing the train interiors, Ruchi Trivedi showed viewers the bedding supplied to passengers and appreciated the look and quality of the newly introduced blanket cover.

“The train is sparkling. I would just say that, guys, please keep civic sense in mind. Keep the train sparkling clean like this. This is our responsibility too,” she said.

“My first experience of travelling on this new-generation sleeper train in India. What a mind-blowing experience it was,” Trivedi captioned the accompanying video.

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“It is our responsibility to maintain the international-level standards of this train,” said one user, while another added: “The government always provides but the Indian public does not know how to maintain the hygiene and cleanliness.”

A third social media user wrote, “The government has built a good train, but the real test will be whether people maintain it properly and follow basic civic sense.”

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