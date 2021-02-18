Rohtak: A middle-aged woman had a lucky escape after she got trapped beneath a moving train on Wednesday in Haryana’s Rohtak and had to lie down on the railway track to save herself from getting crushed. A video of the woman lying under the train and getting up as soon as the train passes is going viral across social media platforms. Also Read - Rare Duck Spotted in Assam Nearly After 120 years, Video Goes Viral| Watch

The incident happened after the woman allegedly tried to cross the track by going under when the train, however, the train which was earlier on standby, awaiting a signal, began to move suddenly. The public who were around the train flanked the track and started screaming watching the scary view of the woman lying under the moving train.

And, as soon as the train passes by, the people around, helped the woman get up and checked if she was okay and didn't receive any injuries.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A woman saved her life by lying down on a railway track in Haryana’s Rohtak after she got trapped beneath a moving train. The train was earlier on standby, awaiting a signal. She allegedly tried to cross it by going under when the train began to move suddenly (17.02) pic.twitter.com/kkuY1jtihm — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

The video was shared by news agency ANI and has garnered over 27 K views and over 2,000 likes.