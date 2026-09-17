Woman’s post on grandmother’s 1976 passport leaves internet nostalgic | Viral

Issued on November 26, 1976, the passport mentions Lucknow and includes a photo of her grandmother from her student years.

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The passport itself gives a peek into how official documents were designed decades ago. Image Credit: sysaeyd/Instagram

An old passport belonging to a woman’s grandmother has struck a nostalgic chord with social media users after she shared it on Instagram.

What did the video show?

A video has been making rounds on social media platform Instagram where a woman shares her grandmother’s 1976 passport. Issued on November 26, 1976, the passport lists Lucknow and carries a photo of her grandmother taken back in her student years.

The passport itself gives a peek into how these documents were designed decades ago, but it was the old photograph, capturing her grandmother in her younger years, that really caught people’s attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sysaeyd

For many, the passport was more than a relic as it offered a peek into a bygone era of travel documents. The post also struck a chord with users who remembered finding similar old photographs and letters belonging to their own parents and grandparents.

“She was a student at that time. Isn’t she so pretty,” the video was captioned.

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Internet reactions

Much of the attention, however, centred on the grandmother’s appearance in the photograph. Several users were impressed by how stylish and striking she looked during her student years, with some joking that her good looks had clearly been passed down through the family. One of the users wrote, “Nani serving lethal face card.”

Another user joked about how difficult it is to keep track of important documents today, saying she could not even found her current passport, while the woman had managed to locate one belonging to her grandmother from 1976.

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A third user said, “Omg beautiful, her photo and the passport!”

“These need to be archived in a museum or something,” stated a fourth, while a fifth added, “Wow… the facecard and elegance.”