Dispur: In a video that is winning the hearts of netizens, a woman from Assam is seen bowing in front of a piped waterline. The video of this unusual gesture of gratitude has gone viral on social media and is receiving the love of internet users. Also Read - Scooters, Financial Incentives: Assam Govt Offers New Schemes For Girl Students

The woman seems about 60-years of age and looks overwhelmed when she sees (as we can guess) the piped drinking water reach her home for the first time. It is as if the genie has finally answered her prayers. Also Read - With COVID Guidelines in Place, Schools in These States Reopen From Today | Complete List Here

The video was shared by Jal Shakti Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. “This sister of Assam is welcoming the ‘tap-to-water’ in her house, bowing her head and thanking God. It is clear from this video how the water life mission pledged by Prime Minister Modiji is changing the lives of people who are facing the lack of basic needs like water till years after independence,” he said in the description on his Twitter handle. Also Read - Assam Assembly Winter Session Begins; Bill Repealing Madrassa Education Act to be Introduced

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also shared the video on its Instagram account. “Bowing before her lifeline as piped drinking water finally reaches her home in Assam. Take a bow,” it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BJP – Bharatiya Janata Party (@bjp4india)

Notably, the Modi government’s ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to every rural household in the country by 2024. Since the launch of the Mission in August 2019 till March 2020, around 84.83 lakh rural households were provided with tap connections, a government statement had said last year.