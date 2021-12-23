Internet is full of bizarre stories and moments. One such is of a KFC customer who experienced the shock of a lifetime. The woman was in for a rude shock when she found an entire chicken head stuffed in her box of freshly served KFC hot wings. The photo of the meal has gone viral on social media which showed the whole chicken head with eyes and beak popping out of a crispy deep-fried batter. Bizarre!Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dadi Now Grooves to Sara Ali Khan's 'Haaye Chaka Chak', Netizens Say 'Aap to Chhaa Gayi'

Gabrielle, the KFC customer, had reportedly ordered from KFC Feltham in Twickenham in southeast London. She posted the bizarre photo of her KFC meal on Instagram with a note that read: “I found a fried chicken head in my hot wings meal.Put me off the rest of my meal, urgh.” She had left it a two-star JustEast review. Also Read - Philadelphia Woman Delivers Baby In Car's Front Seat On The Way To Hospital

Also Read - Viral Video: Santa Claus Rides Fire Truck to Take Christmas Gifts to COVID-Infected Children. Watch

KFC reacts to viral photo of chicken head

KFC said on Twitter said the incident has left the chain “baffled” and called it “the most generous two-star review ever”, according to a report by The Sun.

KFC said it was looking into the matter that led to the incident. “We were genuinely surprised by this photo. Since Gabrielle got in touch, we have been looking into how it happened,” KFC was quoted as saying by the report.

“Put simply, we serve real chicken – and we were proud of that – but this has clearly slipped through the strict processes and checks in place with our suppliers, partners and teams, who freshly prepare everything in our restaurants,” KFC said.

“It’s one we’ve taken incredibly seriously – already putting further measures in place with out suppliers as well as retraining our teams to prevent it happening again.”

KFC said it has offered some free meals for the customer as a compensation for the bizarre experience.

“That said, it doesn’t change Gabrielle’s experience – so we’ve reached out to her and she’s now accepted some free KFC on us,” the report quoted KFC.