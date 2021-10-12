Kolkata: In a city where theme-based pujas pandals are a rage, a crowd-puller Durga Puja committee have decided to break centuries-old tradition and celebrate women empowerment in the true spirit of the festival.Also Read - Delhi Police Tightens Security Across National Capital In View of Festive Season, Intensifies Patrolling

Breaking stereotype, Kolkata's 66 Pally Durga Puja has roped in the members of the all-women priestess group, comprising Nandini Bhowmik, Ruma Roy, Seymanti Banerjee and Paulomi Chakraborty conducted this year's Durga puja after the puja committee's veteran male priest passed away towards the end of last year.

The women will officiate over all rituals for the 66 Pally Durga Puja Committee in Kolkata that has long been a crowd-puller for its innovative ideas.

Breaking stereotypes, four priestesses conduct Durga pujo at 66 pally puja pandal in Kolkata. #DurgaPujo pic.twitter.com/hVjTqtEyO5 — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) October 11, 2021

The all-women priestess group claims that, unlike regular priest groups, they do not have any lead or head priestess. They aim to educate people on how to conduct rituals keeping the age-old traditions and support other women to come out and venture into territories where they have not.

However, this isn’t the first time the puja committee is bringing forward a unique concept. For years, 66 Pally is known among pandal hoppers for its innovative themes.

Even last year, the pandemic didn’t deter their enthusiasm. Commemorating the birth centenary of noted filmmaker Satyajit Ray, they, reportedly recreated Apu Trilogy for the mega festival.