Women riders group covers Bengaluru, Sikkim, Nepal, Bhutan to reach Nathula Pass; internet gets amazed | WATCH viral video

The viral video is of a group named CRF Women on Wheels who reached one of the highest peaks of India, Nathula Pass. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram @crf_women_on_wheels (videograb)

Viral news: Women these days are reaching mountains, and a viral story of a group of women riders has left people’s hearts with pride. The video is of a group named CRF Women on Wheels who reached one of the highest peaks of India, Nathula Pass. The video of women riders from Bengaluru sends a clear message of bravery, courage, inspiration, and belief. You can find the viral video here.

Women riders reach Nathula Pass

The women riders from Bengaluru reached Nathula Pass and they mentioned that the moment was filled with pride, emotion, and countless struggles that went unnoticed. The group stated that the ride covered Bengaluru, Sikkim, Nepal, and Bhutan, which became a symbol of courage, unity, and discipline. The four women riders who led the journey are Seema Chechi, her mother, Swapna, Anitha, and Sesha.

Viral video of women riders reaching Nathula Pass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRF Women on Wheels (@crf_women_on_wheels)

The video was shared by the Instagram account CRF Women on Wheels with a heartwarming caption, “From the streets of Bangalore to the heights of the China Border – Nathula Pass, this journey is more than just miles covered… it’s history in motion…Guided and supported by Founder – Fais, whose vision turned a dream into reality, and backed by our dedicated team coordinator, whose planning, effort, and commitment played a crucial role in the success of this ride. Every kilometer challenged comfort zones. Every altitude tested strength. Yet the team rode on — together, determined, and unbreakable. This is CRF Women’s International Ride — where women cross borders, redefine limits, and inspire the next generation to believe that no destination is unreachable.”

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have shared their warm reactions on the viral video. One wrote, “Salute to all of you guys”, and another user commented, “An incredible and precious moment.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.