Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, is expected to resign today after the sexist comments he made about women caused an international uproar. Notably, the controversial comments by the 83-year old former prime minister at a Japanese Olympic Committee board meeting in the first week of February sparked global backlash. Also Read - Oxford Dictionary Updates Sexist Definitions of The Word 'Woman', Labels Synonym 'B**ch' As Offensive

What did he say?

On February 3, Mori, said at an Olympics committee meeting that women talk too much in meetings. “If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying. We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place,” he said.

Explaining why this happens, he said, “Women are competitive. When one person raises a hand, others think they need to speak up as well. That’s why everyone speaks.”

Outrage over comment

After the outrage, he called a press conference to apologise and retract his remarks, conceding that they had been ‘inappropriate’, but the damage had already been done. He declined, at that time, to resign. Scores of sports persons, women’s rights activists called him out, demanding his resignation. Olympic organisers said they received more than 5,500 complaints over his remarks.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka, called his comments ‘really uninformed’ and ‘ignorant.’

The International Olympic Committee also condemned him saying, ”Mori’s comments were absolutely inappropriate and in contradiction to the IOC’s commitments and the reforms of its Olympic agenda 2020. Besides Mr Mori’s apology, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee also considers his comment to be inappropriate and has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality.”

Resignation expected today

The Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee is expected to meet Friday to address the issue, wherein Mori is expected to announce his resignation.