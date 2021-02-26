New Delhi: Women’s Day 2021 is just around the corner and to celebrate the special occasion, pregnancy test kit brand Prega News has come up with a beautiful advertisement with a powerful message. Ahead of Women’s Day on March 8, Prega News released a short ad film on YouTube focusing on the experiences of women with infertility, and how it affects their mental health. However, the ad attempts to highlight the significant message that a woman is complete in herself, and doesn’t need a child to feel fulfilled. Also Read - More Men Are Infertile Than You Would Like to Accept, Know Why Cases of Male Infertility is Increasing

The ad film features actress Mona Singh, as the elder daughter-in-law of the house, who is unable to conceive while her younger sister-in-law’s pregnancy is being celebrated. While the family is discussing a possible name for the baby, the elder DIL feels the pain of never having a child of her own.However, her family embraces and celebrates her as she is, and makes her feel wanted. The ad is intended to invoke a sense of empathy among its audience and urges them to understand the pain of such women.

Sharing the video, Prega News wrote, ”Infertility affects every 1 in 6 couples in India and the circumstances around them make them suffer in silence. This Women’s Day, let’s speak up about infertility issues – and make this world a better place for people battling infertility. Prega News urges you to celebrate every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHerself​.”

Watch the video here: (Do watch the end)

Viewers were touched with the concept of the video, while many women who have been afflicted with the same, found it extremely relatable. Others were impressed with the message behind the ad which urged society to look beyond reproduction when viewing women.

One user wrote, ”So beautifully captured the concept… Being mother is not the only thing that completes her… She has an identity to herself…”, while another said, ”Never think of this aspect, a woman has to face in our narrow minded orthodox Soceity… Being Human is more important. Thanks prega for such video, together we may change this society.” A woman commented, ”I really cried after this video….going through this infertility problem from 7 years.”

Notably, a quarter of the women struggling with infertility in the world reside in India and sadly, our patriarchal society looks down upon women who are not able to conceive. Well, it’s time to normalize women not having children, because she is much more than that!