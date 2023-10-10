By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Wonder Kid Or Einstein Baby; Little One Has Amazed Internet With Problem Solving Skills: Watch Video
The toddler does it with elan.
Genius Toddler: When we come across a person with exceptional knowledge or talent, the most common title or moniker that we confer upon that person is “Einstein”, referring to the Nobel Prize winner theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. It is usually connected to the grown-ups or young people. But here, in this video, we see a toddler successfully solving a puzzle where one has to place coloured circular blocks in their designated slots, and he does it successfully without showing any sign of tension or pressure.
Einstein Babypic.twitter.com/uWUcSSTWBT
— Figen (@TheFigen_) October 9, 2023
The video is shared on X by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: “Einstein Baby”.
The most common term that we use for young talent is “child prodigy” and here we have a toddler with exceptional cognitive skills.
The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.
Fiza @relatewithfiza: that’s the cutest
Mkpe Kekung @Kekung__: Smart kid!
Lyrics Angel @LyricsAngel: So much fun!!!😋😍🥰🥰🥰
Noor A Yousufzai 💕.@AuratZaatt: Problem solving skills 👌 make children more creative.
i.n.s.h^z^ @EuphoricIshriii: mind game so strong
ᴺᵃᵃᵇⁱᶻᵃ @hiddennotwell: Smart baby 🥺
Abhinav singh @Abhinav_tmk: 🤭
Amit Srivastava @DesiCricketerr: So cute ❤️, awesome
Sudikshya @ChatGePT: Hi cutie 🥰
Fiza @relatewithfiza: omg 😳😂
Şizofren Emlakçı @cenk0wer: very cool
Mmilanovic @mmilanovic: Very smart indeed
Carthick @Karthik_Balasub: Brilliant Baby 👶 😘
Liz Parmar @LizParmar: 😍
BOSS BABY @REALB0SSBABY: Cute..🤗
御湯 @amra_tt: wonderful
Sajida Khan @imsajida27: Wow baby 🙌🏻❤️
Young @cabygsg22: Yay! 👏 so smart!!
OkeyEgoCrypto @Okey_Ego_Crypto: Awesome
ஹைக்கூ🍁@haiku555: Couldn’t believe it😷Even now I cannot 😐
AJ BABY @Groyaj: Smart kid
