‘Wonderful start’: Indian couple’s decision to buy house instead of spending heavily on wedding wins hearts | Watch viral video

According to the video, the couple chose to buy a house instead of spending a lot of money on their wedding celebrations. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram @iasworldofficial (videograb)

Viral News: Indian weddings are grand affairs, as they involve people who are both far and distant to the couple. The topic of spending money on weddings has now become a topic of great debate, as many couples don’t like spending a heavy amount of money on a one-day affair. In one such news, the video of a viral couple has been surfacing on social media, which shows how they both bought a house and took wedding pheras inside it. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows a couple having their wedding pheras inside a new house. According to the video, the couple chose to buy a house instead of spending a lot of money on their wedding celebrations. The video has struck a chord online,, as nowadays, people are becoming quite conscious of not investing heavily into the one day event.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreeom Kumar (@iasworldofficial)

The video was shared with the caption, “Couple skipped expensive wedding celebrations and instead used the saved money to buy a house. The couple then performed their wedding pheras inside their new home, choosing long-term security over a lavish wedding.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Perfect example for future congratulations guys,” and another user wrote, “Wonderful start of life…great way to save and invest wisely….”

The third comment read, “They’re straight forward no unwanted relatives no gossips no drama, I respect these type of people… and it’s really good to understand each other very inspiring great job guys go ahead.”

Another user said, “Such a meticulous thought.”

Many wrote comments like, “intelligent couple,” “I already know such two couples in my known. Indeed smart move”, “Weddings last a day. Homes hold a lifetime of memories. We just make that journey smoother.”

