‘Awkward WHM Moment’: Man Accidentally Shares Underwear Shopping Site During Office Meeting, Internet in Splits

'Awkward WHM Moment': Man Accidentally Shares Underwear Shopping Site During Office Meeting, Internet in Splits

In the same vein of 'awkward work-from-home moments,' we have come across a post that has been circulating on the internet and is sure to tickle your funny bone.

A man accidentally opened a shopping tab during his online office meet. (Photo/ Twitter: @AmanHasNoName_2)

Online workplace and work-from-home concepts have become very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, and employees are loving the comfort of working from their homes. Like every good thing in life, there are some drawbacks to the work-from-home concept, and some of them can be quite embarrassing. From accidentally showing the wrong side to colleagues to pets making appearances on screen, we’ve seen it all and had a good laugh.

In the same vein of ‘awkward work-from-home moments,’ we have come across a post that has been circulating on the internet and is sure to tickle your funny bone.

The viral post showcases a major blunder that occurred during an official meeting. A man named Aman, while in a meeting with his office colleagues, accidentally switched tabs and displayed his shopping cart, which happened to be filled with a wide selection of underwear!

Check The Viral Post Here

guys pls pray for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/da5md2O4FC — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) June 1, 2023

Aman’s colleagues immediately alerted him about the embarrassing mistake and asked him to change the tab. However, Aman’s laptop screen appeared to be frozen, preventing him from doing so.

Aman took to Twitter and shared his awkward moment during the office meeting. He captioned the post with “pray for me guys,” along with a screenshot of the embarrassing incident.

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 195k views and received more than 2,300 likes. Naturally, the comment section overflowed with funny reactions, as people couldn’t hold back their laughter while commenting on the post.

Many shared their own experiences, stating that they have also faced similar situations during online meetings. Others learned from this incident and mentioned that they would be much more cautious in the future. Some Twitter users jokingly remarked that this is precisely why bosses recommend closing all extra tabs before an online meeting.

Here are some interesting comments that you will surely enjoy

It’s fine, I would probably be happy that people have something funny to talk about after the meeting — Akshay Narisetti (@AkshayNarisetti) June 1, 2023

Hahaha this has to be the most embarrassing thing — Tanya Rajhans (@tanyarajhans7) June 1, 2023

Hahhaha

That’s why they say to close all the tabs before taking the meeting xD — Tiya Bansal (@TiyaTwts) June 1, 2023

Online kacche dekhna is not jurm. Kya pata meeting participants ko bhi pasand aa jaaye and they also order it. — Ayush Jain (@handyzoilist) June 1, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

