New Delhi: With ‘work from home’ becoming the new normal, a number of online meetings and seminars are now being conducted online, however not everyone likes them. One of them is Indian businessman Anand Mahindra, who has time and again expressed his frustration with the setup. Also Read - Post COVID-19, Travel Will Resemble Scene From Sci-fi Movie And we Agree With Anand Mahindra

On Friday too, he dissed them and jokingly said that the frustration with ‘webinars’ could be a new medical condition called a ‘Webinarcoma’.

The 65-year-old took to Twitter and wrote, ”Numerous friends shared this meme with me after reading about my frustration with ‘webinars.’ Seems like a new medical condition called a Webinarcoma”.

He attached a meme, which is a still from Mughal-E-Azam and shows Salim trying to wake Anarkali up, after a boring webinar drained all her energy. Check it out:

Numerous friends shared this meme with me after reading about my frustration with ‘webinars.’ Seems like a new medical condition called a Webinarcoma. 😊 pic.twitter.com/0p1SIUXHZl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2020

His hilarious tweet has gone viral, with many people reiterating his thoughts, while others lauded his sense of humour:

webinarcoma would be to harsh,straightaway cancer term😂. i would suggest something more simpler. — AJ Stetho (@ankit_ghasadiya) June 5, 2020

She will revive on salary day 😉 — रंजना पारीक (@RanjanaPareek3) June 5, 2020

What a reply sir ji😂😂 — Amol salunkhe (@Amol73917987) June 5, 2020

Excellent sense of humor😆 — Vijay Vora (@VijayVo47363752) June 5, 2020

Gr8 to see a leader's humourous side so often. Blessed to be working for him. His wits fuels us with our daily energy potion. — Ashish Prajapati (@ashishp1209) June 5, 2020

Reading your tweet while attending a webinar😂😂 — Confession Place (@PlaceConfession) June 5, 2020

Last month too, he had expressed his displeasure over these virtual seminars and wrote, ”If I get one more invitation to a ‘webinar’ I might have a serious meltdown. Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant?”