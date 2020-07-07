They say ‘work is worship’ and in the wake of coronavirus lockdown, our work has taken over our personal lives so much so that we forget to keep track of time. However, one bride took work from home quite literally and was seen glued to a laptop on her wedding day! Can you believe that? Also Read - Groom's Death Two Days After Wedding Sets Off Biggest Covid-19 Infection Chain in Bihar, Over 100 Infected

Though it’s not clear when the video was taken, the hilarious incident has left netizens in splits. The video shows the bride attending a call and working on the laptop on stage as she sits all decked up in wedding finery. Meanwhile, the clueless husband comes and sits next to her, but doesn’t get any attention from her.

The amusing incident was captured by a twitter user, who captioned it, “If you think you are under work pressure then watch this…”

If you think you are under work pressure then watch this… via WA @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/odbFTxNofh — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) July 3, 2020

The video has gone viral and has given a lot of fodder to people for jokes and memes. While some applauded her for being a dedicated employee, others criticised the company for putting her under so much pressure.

One user wrote, “Tell me that she is working on Corona Vaccine, only then I can understand!”

Another wrote, ”On the brighter side, I’m proud of her. Wonder it would have been different if the groom was doing the same”.

Here are other reactions:

Busy informing friends that she is married now. Apparently, she ignored groom now. You know all why ?? Because it's an LOVE MARRIAGE..!! its clear and I am 200% sure. — Ｖａｒｕｎ Ｇｒｏｖｅｒ (@Varun_Grover11) July 3, 2020

This isint work pressure. It's either a greedy company or an inefficient employee or a combination of both. Please don't make this as a benchmark four your company or your employees. — arpit (@ArpitChokhani) July 4, 2020

Ha ha ha. Heights of work pressure. This guy might be thinking that he have to do work of home as his wife would be busy in Work From Home😆🤪😆🤪 — Mrityunjay (@BhartiyeBeta) July 3, 2020

It's not work pressure, if social media pressure, to give live updates of whts happening around. Hav personally seen brides uploading wedding pics right from the mandap or asking frnds/relatives to do so!! — Jim Kim (@jimkimmit) July 3, 2020

Target pura karna hai sir — Manoj Kumar Sharma (@ManojKu63912071) July 4, 2020

Be optimistic

She must be arranging a Honeymoon 😂!! — GolBhakta (@GolBhakta) July 3, 2020